C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $108.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

