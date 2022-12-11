C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:AI opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

