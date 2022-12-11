C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.
C3.ai Stock Down 5.4 %
NYSE:AI opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $36.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.