Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 344 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,723,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $187.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.94.

