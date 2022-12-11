Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 58 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 931.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,309,000 after acquiring an additional 271,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

PSA opened at $297.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day moving average of $312.04. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

