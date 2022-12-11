Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 125 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $215.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.92.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

