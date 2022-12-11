Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 6,412 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IEFA stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.