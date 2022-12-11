Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 6,412 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.