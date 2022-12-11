Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at C$29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.48. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$23.03 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.