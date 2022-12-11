Camping World Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Camping World by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Camping World by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 55,017 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Camping World by 30.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 76,507 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

