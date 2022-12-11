Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $81.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CM opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

