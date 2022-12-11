Capital One Financial Weighs in on Urban Edge Properties’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Urban Edge Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

