Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CASY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $243.14 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

