CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires Shares of 16,937 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

