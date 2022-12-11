CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 3.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MPC opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

