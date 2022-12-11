CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $415,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,910 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Matador Resources accounts for 3.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after acquiring an additional 884,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.