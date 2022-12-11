CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

