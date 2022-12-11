CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Halliburton comprises 2.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

