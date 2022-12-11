CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Antero Resources comprises approximately 3.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

