CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,120 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Devon Energy makes up approximately 3.0% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

