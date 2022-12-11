CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. PDC Energy makes up about 2.5% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PDC Energy news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,856.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,856.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

