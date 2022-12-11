CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $282.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.89 and its 200 day moving average is $291.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

