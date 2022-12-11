CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Marathon Oil comprises about 3.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,840,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,194.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 356,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 329,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

