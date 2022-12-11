CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 3,017 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $216,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

