CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Delek US makes up approximately 3.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US Increases Dividend

Shares of DK opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

