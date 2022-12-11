Castleark Management LLC Acquires 48,020 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.17% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $42.42 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

