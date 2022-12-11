Castleark Management LLC Acquires Shares of 183,340 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 183,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.11% of Alkermes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Alkermes by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alkermes by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

