Castleark Management LLC Acquires Shares of 203,940 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after buying an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,903,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

