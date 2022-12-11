Castleark Management LLC Buys 4,630 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 2.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $41,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $450.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.89. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

