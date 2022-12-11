Castleark Management LLC Buys New Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 192,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.