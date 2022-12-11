Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $230.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74 and a beta of 0.95.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $320,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,300 shares of company stock worth $13,733,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

