Castleark Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 175.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 35.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.4 %

ET opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,088,747 shares of company stock worth $37,401,014. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.