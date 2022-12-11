Castleark Management LLC Has $30.74 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 1.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $30,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $908,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.6% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.96.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 12.8 %

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $421.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day moving average is $313.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

