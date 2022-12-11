Castleark Management LLC Has $36.56 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP opened at $211.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

