Castleark Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $467,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 161,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 7,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 70.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $32.91 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,157,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.