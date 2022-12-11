Castleark Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after buying an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $247,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

