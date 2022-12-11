Castleark Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Mattel Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel



Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

