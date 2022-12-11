Castleark Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lantheus worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,665,685. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

