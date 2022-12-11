Castleark Management LLC Has $64.50 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $348.83 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

