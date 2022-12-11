Castleark Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Tenable worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Tenable by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,233,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

