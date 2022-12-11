Castleark Management LLC Increases Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.07% of R1 RCM worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,481 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

