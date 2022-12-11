Castleark Management LLC Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 0.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.56.

NYSE MSCI opened at $492.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.38. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $634.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

