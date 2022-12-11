Castleark Management LLC Invests $47.82 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 643,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,822,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.69% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

XBI opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

