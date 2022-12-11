Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,662 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

