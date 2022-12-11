Castleark Management LLC Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.16% of Bumble as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bumble by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $48,801,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,602 shares during the period.

Bumble Price Performance

Bumble stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bumble Profile

Several brokerages have commented on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.65.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

