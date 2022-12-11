Castleark Management LLC Purchases 440 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Simply Good Foods worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $557,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $280,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

SMPL stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

