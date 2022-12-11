Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 107,580 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.