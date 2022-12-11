Castleark Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

