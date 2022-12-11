Castleark Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799,970 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy makes up 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Southwestern Energy worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

