Castleark Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $9,744,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 167,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWST opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

