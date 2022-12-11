Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 97,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.43.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

