Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.17% of LivaNova worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

